Preparing list of TMC leaders involved in attack on BJP workers, says Dilip Ghosh

Referring to the attacks on BJP workers allegedly by TMC cadres, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that they are keeping a tab on people who are attacking BJP supporters.

“The ruling dispensation was rattled at the increasing popularity of BJP in Bengal. Their leaders and workers are joining BJP almost everyday. TMC leaders are unable to stand this. Which is why they are launching attacks on BJP supporters. A list of those who are involved in these attacks on us is being prepared,” Ghosh said on Wednesday at the NJP station as he was on his way to Malda as part of his tour to districts for strengthening party organisation. He was however, quick to add that they did not believe in vindictive politics and would like to reply in a democratic manner.

He also alleged that TMC was launching the attack on BJP with the help of police. “TMC has lost its popularity among people and their leaders are unable to face people so they are taking the help of police to do everything for TMC from extorting money to beat up Opposition leaders,” he said.

Referring to the situation at the hills he said, “The condition of the hills is equally pathetic. None of the TMC leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can go to the hills at the moment and the party is using Central force to protect the police personnel who are made to sit idle there. I had been there and people have urged me to request the Centre to withdraw forces from there,” Ghosh added.

On Wednesday, several students from South 24 Parganas defected from TMCP, the students’ wing of Trinamool Congress to BJP under the leadership of former TMCP leader Monty Jaiswal, in the presence of newly-inducted BJP leader Mukul Roy. Jaiswal said that not only from TMCP, many from the TMC youth wing too would be joining BJP. It was found out that soon a unit of ABVP, the students arm of the saffron brigade, would be opened in Behala.