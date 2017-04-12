Kiren Rijiju shares innovative poster of Swachh Bharat drive on Twitter

The poster is a parody of the Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor-starrer Deewar

Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State for Home Affairs took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of an innovative poster promoting the idea of Swachh Bharat. The picture features Amitabh Bachchan, Nirupa Roy and Shashi Kapoor from Deewar re-enacting the scene where the two actors, playing brothers, argue about where Nirupa Roy, who plays their on-screen mother will live.

The poster seems to have been put out by the Nagar Palika Parishad in Nainital. The tagline reads - "Khule mein shauch na jayein, ghar mein shauchalay banayein." (Meaning - Do not attend nature's call in the open, construct a toilet in your home.)

Rijiju, impressed with the idea, shared the poster on his Twitter feed

Most innovative & best use of a Cinema dialogue#SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/cxNmpMHn3R — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 11, 2017

Interestingly, the picture of the poster has been in circulation on WhatsApp too!