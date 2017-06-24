Jammu & Kashmir unrest: Telecom companies directed to reduce data speed

Amid the escalated unrest and terror attacks in the Valley, telecom companies have been directed to reduce 3G/4G data services to 2G speed (not more than 128 Kbps) in the whole of Kashmir Valley with immediate effect, on the directions of state police.

Meanwhile, two terrorists are still holed up inside the building of the Delhi Public School in Panta Chowk, Sringar and counter-terror operations are underway.

29 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 7 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation in the incident area.

The school has been cordoned off and intermittent firing is on.

Restrictions under Section 144 have been imposed from Jammu and Kashmir's Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora.

"Restrictions under Sec 144 imposed from Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora (around Pantha Chowk attack site) with immediate effect," Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner Farooq Ahmad Lone told ANI.

Earlier in the day, one CRPF Sub-Inspector lost his life and two jawans were injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and two of our personnel are injured," said Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Sahi said.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of CRPF S.N. Srivastava has said that such a 'cowardly act' does not affect the morale of security forces.

"Such cowardly act doesn't affect the morale of security forces in fact will boost it. We will investigate the matter and will find out the accused behind this. Then we will response according to that. There is no security lapse," Srivastava told media.

More information is awaited.