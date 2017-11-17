Jammu & Kashmir: One killed and one injured in terrorist attack

A terrorist attack in Zakura Hazratbual area of Srinagar has been reported. A policeman has been killed and another is injured the in an attack by terrorist.

Three terrorists opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar border. They were travelling in a car. Sub-inspector Imran Tak was killed on spot and another special police officer (SPO) was injured said a police official.

One of the three terrorist was arrested and is in police custody while the rest of the two fled away from the scene says official. A hunt has been launched in the area.