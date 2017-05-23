Indian Army has started home delivery service: Twitter on Pak post getting destroyed

Twitterati were full of praise for the Indian army for their prompt action, mock Pakistan

Twitter was full of praise for the Indian Army after it announced that it had conducted punitive artillery assaults to destroy Pakistan military posts across the LOC in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement, the Army said, "As part o our counter-terrorism operations, punitive fire assaults line of control are being undertaken by the Indian Army. The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging our forward troops from their weapon emplacements and pill-boxes close to the Line of Control. At times, they haven't even hesitated to target villages in the proximity of the LoC. As part of our counter-terrorism strategy and to ensure that infiltration is curbed and initiative remains with us, the Indian Army proactively dominates LoC. While doing so, locations aiding infiltration of terrorists are being targeted and destroyed to deny advantage to terrorists thus curbing infiltration attempts."

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Army’s work

#IndianArmy is taking preemptive & measured actions to counter terrorism in valley & disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 23, 2017

Surgical Strike Part 2 Pak's mouth break answer Salute to the Indian Army Video released @k_navjyot @shenoy70 @jaya_kishoriji @anupamshri — ANIL SISODIYA (@anilsisodiya11) May 23, 2017

Indian Army has got out the videos of decimating Pak posts in #Naushera because in case some enemies within want "proofs" — itsMoX (@Mox1t) May 23, 2017

Dear Pakistan you don't need to cross LOC to get killed. Indian Army has started Home Delivery this festive season.#Pak_terror_state — Bobby Deol (@bobbydeol0) May 22, 2017

Pakistani bunkers blown in #Naushera by #IndianArmy .30 sec video released as a proof so dat Pak cannot find any loopholes.. @adgpi #Proud — Harsh Patel (@impatelharsh) May 23, 2017

Good job #IndianArmy continue to keep attacking to stop infiltration further.#ProudofIndianArmy — Jishnu sen (@jishnusen1990) May 23, 2017

Indian Army yet again shows to Pakistan who the boss in this equation is. No messing around with our men in uniform! Respect. #Nowshera — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 23, 2017