In their death, three Nepali Gorkha soldiers made India proud

Three Nepali soldiers have made India proud when they killed four heavily-armed infiltrators in the Naugam sector on the Line of Control (LoC) before making supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Three intrepid Gorkha soldiers — Havaldar Giris Gurung, 38, Havaldar Damar Bahadur Pun, 40 and Rifleman Rabin Sharma, 23 — were part of the team that had intercepted a group of terrorists along LoC in the morning of May 20 thus preventing them from infiltrating into Indian territory," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar.

Colonel Kalia said in the relentless operation by the Army, which continued for two days, four terrorists were killed. "Four weapons and other war like stores were also recovered from the slain militants," he said.

This is possibly one of the rarest encounters when three Gorkha soldiers from Nepal have sacrificed their lives in the single operation in the Kashmir valley.

Havaldar Giris Gurung, 38, who hailed from village Nagidhar in Kaski Nepal, had a distinguished service spanning 19 years and was a part of many counter terrorist operations earlier. The martyr is survived by his wife Smt Panch Maya Gurung and two young children.

Hailing from village Karaing Tun in Gulmi, Nepal, Havaldar Damar Bahadur Pun, was an experienced soldier with 21 years of selfless service. The martyr is survived by his wife Smt Kalpana Pun and two young children.

Rifleman Rabin Sharma, 23, had joined the Army in 2013. Hailing from Nepal's Chuwa village in Parbat district, the martyr is survived by his wife Sabita Sharma.

The Army on Monday paid homage to all three, with General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General JS Sandhu in the lead.

"The mortal remains of the martyrs will be taken by Service aircraft to Subathu in Himachal Pradesh for their last rites with full military honours. The Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their honour and wellbeing", said Colonel Kalia.

Last year, on June 16, a Nepali Gorkha soldier of the Indian Army eliminated four militants on the Line of Control in Tanghdar sector before falling to enemy bullets. Hailing from Sauni village of Nepal, the 37-year-old Lance Havaldar Prem Bahadur Resmi Magar was awarded the second highest gallantry award `Kirti Chakra' posthumously on this Republic Day.