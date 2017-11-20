ICJ election: Amid Britain resorting to 'dirty politics', India and UK face off today for last seat

The UN General Assembly and the Security Council will meet on Monday for a new round of voting for the last seat at the International Court of Justice, amid reports of the UK trying to 'misuse' its UN Security Council membership by pushing for a joint conference mechanism.

India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari and Britains Christopher Greenwood are locked in a neck-and-neck fight for re-election.

On Monday, PTI quoting sources saying that the UK is trying to 'misuse' its UN Security Council membership.

The 'dirty politics' being played by India's former colonial ruler, as one UN insider put it, has sent a sense of "uneasiness" among other members of the powerful UN Security Council, many of whom are aware of the long-term implications of a move to ignore the voice of the majority of the United Nations General Assembly.

Bhandari, 70, has the support of nearly two-thirds of 193 UN members. Greenwood, who has already served one nine-year term in ICJ, is trailing behind more than 50 votes in the General Assembly. However, he received nine against five for Bhandari in the Security Council.

To win ICJ election a candidate needs to get a majority in both the General Assembly and the Security Council, which has not been the case in the 11 rounds of voting so far.

In all previous incidents, the candidate getting a majority in the General Assembly has eventually been elected a judge of The Hague-based International Court of Justice.

Last week, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin asserted that the momentum lies with India.

"The situation is clear even at this stage. One candidate has failed to reach anywhere near the absolute majority mark in the General Assembly for numerous consecutive rounds - when he was in a group of six and when he is on a ballot with two names," he said.

Based in The Hague, the ICJ has a bench of 15 judges, five of whom are elected every three years for a nine-year term.

Established in 1945, the role of the ICJ is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states and to give advisory opinions on legal questions.