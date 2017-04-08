I-T searches reveal Rs 89 cr channeled for RK Nagar bypoll

The Income Tax searches held at the premises of an associate of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar assembly constituency which goes to bypoll on April 12.

According to sources, documents seized during searches at the premises of an accountant of the Minister showed details of Rs 89 crore and the money being channeled to RK Nagar through party functionaries.

The amount was channeled through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, the sources told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)