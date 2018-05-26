Hindu, Muslim or Sikh – everyone has right to love: Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh who prevented lynching in Uttarakhand

Gagandeep Singh, a sub-inspector of Uttarakhand police came in for praise for stopping a lynching. A Sikh police officer is garnering respect and affection on social media for saving a Muslim man from allegedly being mob lynched. A video of the cop, Gagandeep Singh is doing the rounds on social media, with people hailing his bravery.

While some of the people on Twitter applauded Singh's act and his commitment towards his work, many called him 'real hero.'

Speaking about the incident, he told DB Post: “If the issue is saving the life of a person, religion should not come in the way. I would have failed in doing my duty if I would not have saved him.”

Speaking about love, he said that everyone had the right to be with the one they choose. He said: “I don’t think they were doing anything wrong. The mob had no right to assault him. It is everyone’s right – Hindu, Muslim or Sikh – to be free and to love.”

He also blamed social media for fanning communal hatred and inciting violence.

A video purportedly showing a Sikh policeman saving a Muslim youth from a mob after the latter was allegedly found in a compromising position with a Hindu girl at a temple near Ramnagar in Nainital district has gone viral.

ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said the incident occurred on Tuesday when a Muslim youth went to meet his girlfriend, a Hindu, at Garjia Devi temple about 15 km from Ramnagar. Locals somehow came to know about it and reached the temple to "teach the duo a lesson", he said. On being informed about a trouble in the area, Sub-Inspector Gagandeep Singh rushed to the spot where he found a mob preparing to attack the couple alleging that they had been found in a compromising position.

Five people whose faces are visible in the clip have been booked and a search is on to nab them. A reward of Rs 2,500 has been announced for Gagandeep Singh for his act of bravery, he said.