Here's all you need to know about the surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army across LoC

All you need to know about the surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army.

The Indian Army on Wednesday night conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), confirmed Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

The announcement of the sudden action by the army was made on Thursday by the DGMO, 11 days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM on an Indian army camp in Uri in Kashmir on September 18, 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the attackers would not go "unpunished" and that the sacrifice of 18 jawans would not be in vain.

What DGMO said at joint press conference with MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup

- India carried out 'surgical strikes' on terror launch pads across the Line of Control(LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, inflicting 'significant casualties' on terrorists.

- We received very credible and specific information that some terrorist teams had positioned themselves at launch pads along the Line of Control with an aim to carry out infiltration and terrorist strikes in Jammu and Kashmir.

- The strikes were carried out across the LoC.

- The operations were basically focused on ensuring that the terrorists do not succeed in their design of infiltration and carrying out destruction and endangering the lives of citizens of our country.

- Indian armed forces are fully prepared for any contingency that may arise.

- Spoke to the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations and explained India's concerns and also shared with him details of the operation.

What we know of the surgical strikes conducted by the Army: Sources to ANI

- Seven terror launch pads were destroyed by the Army across LoC, Indian Army Special Forces were para-dropped.

- The surgical strikes were carried out between 12:30 am to 4:30 am.

- The location was 500 metres to two kilometres across the LoC.

- The surgical strikes were conducted on Pakistani terror camps belonging to multiple terror groups.

- There were no Indian casualties.

What Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and nine others were injured in the exchange of fire between the two forces.

What ISPR said about the strike

There has been no surgical strike by India, instead there had been cross-border fire initiated and conducted by India which is existential phenomenon.

The notion of surgical strike linked to alleged terrorists bases is an illusion being deliberately generated by Indian to create false effects.This quest by Indian establishment to create media hype by rebranding cross border fire as surgical strike is fabrication of truth. Pakistan has made it clear that if there is a surgical strike on Pakistani soil, same will be strongly responded.

Who knew about the strike?

PM Modi informed President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Home Minister informed the Chief Ministers of Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad.

How the stock market reacted

In a sharp plunge, stock market benchmark Sensex tanked by 573 points following the announcement of the surgical strikes. The Sensex plunged 572.89 points, or 2.02%, to 27,719.92, with all sectoral indices led by realty, healthcare, power and metal slumping by up to 5.05%.

On similar lines, the National Stock Exchange index Nifty dropped by 186.90 points, or 2.13%, to 8,558.25.

