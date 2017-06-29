GST: As opposition decides to boycott midnight launch, Arun Jaitley attempts damage control

The finance minister has appealed to the opposition to reconsider their decision

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday asked opposition parties such as Congress and the Left to reconsider their decision to skip the midnight GST launch tomorrow saying they were all consulted on the indirect tax reform and cannot run away from it.

"I hope every political party will reconsider and revisit its decision" on not participating in the launch event to be organised in the Central Hall of Parliament, he said.

The government, he said, remains committed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as any other reform. "It is single most important taxation reform in 70 years."

All decision on GST, including rules and tax rates, were taken in consultation with states and political parties must display broad shoulder and own up their responsibility, he said.

The Congress decided to keep away from the special midnight June 30 meeting convened by the government on GST implementation.

Trinamool Congress has already announced its decision to boycott the event.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has already questioned the government on "hurrying" into introducing GST and recalled that the ruling BJP had opposed the system when it was in the opposition.

GST, being billed as the biggest tax reform since Independence, will subsume all indirect state and central levies, making India a single market.

The Left parties will not take part in the special midnight meeting on June 30 convened by the government to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST), CPI leader D Raja said today.

He said the parties will not take part in the meeting in view of protest by small and medium scale entrepreneurs, traders, weavers and informal sector workers on the way the GST is being implemented.

"The Left will not be participating in the midnight GST meeting. People are agitating across the county. There are serious apprehensions in the minds of people over GST's implementation. We cannot be celebrating when people are agitating," the Rajya Sabha member said.

The government will use the circular-shaped Central Hall to launch the new taxation system that is set to dramatically re-shape the over USD 2 trillion economy.

A gong will be sounded at midnight to usher in the GST.

Prime Minister Modi will be the key speaker at the function.

President Pranab Mukherjee is also likely to attend the function, where former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have been invited too.