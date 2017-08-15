Gorakhpur: Dead kid’s father approaches police

The father of a girl, who recently died at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, has filed a police complaint against the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and its two ministers. After burying his daughter in his native Motipur village in Bihar's Gopalganj, Manager Rajbhar returned to Gorakhpur on Monday to lodge a police complaint.

Rajbhar came back to file a complaint against Medical Education Principal Secretary Anita Bhatnagar Jain, Health Minister Dr Siddharth Nath Singh, and Medical Education minister Ashutosh Tandon Gopalji.

The complaint was lodged at the Gulharia police station in Gorakhpur. In the plaint, Rajbhar stated that his daughter died of oxygen shortage at the BRD Medical College. He held the Yogi government and his two ministers responsible for the untimely death of his child and sought legal action against them.

The Gulharia Police said they have received the complaint and would register a case after conducting an inquiry.

DNA has published the first-hand account of Rajbhar, in which he and his wife Sunita had narrated the events of the fateful night. The couple had said that when the oxygen supply was snapped, many children started gasping for air and then died one by one.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers had pelted stones, eggs, and tomatoes at the Allahabad residence of State Health Minister Dr Siddharth Nath Singh, to vent their anger against the government inaction in the case.

Also, Congress workers, led by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Raj Babbar, held a massive dharna at the Gandhi roundabout in Lucknow. The workers then had a scuffle with the men in khaki, when they tried to move towards Raj Bhawan and the Chief Minister's residence.

"It is mass murder. We hold the Yogi government and its ministers responsible for the killing of children in Gorakhpur. Instead of initiating action against the guilty, the government is busy covering up," Babbar said.

Meanwhile, the political medical tourism in Gorakhpur continued. Former Chief Minister and SP National President Akhilesh Yadav visited the BRD Medical College to meet the children admitted there. He also met with the families of deceased children. He then went to the Belapar village in Khorabar to meet a victim's family and assured all possible help from the party. Akhilesh has demanded Rs 20 lakh for each affected family."I request all political parties and their leaders to not play politics over the deaths of innocent children. Instead, they should mount pressure on the present government to initiate action against the guilty ministers and hospital staffers, and give compensation to the victims' families," he said.