From today, national anthem, song to be played at Jaipur civic offices everyday

The orders will be implemented from the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday.

Staff of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation will now begin their day with the national anthem and finish it off by singing the national song (Vande Mataram).

This has been prescribed by saffron party mayor Ashok Lahoti. The orders will be implemented from the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday.

“Nationalism inspires a sense of service among people and I feel it should be a practice at all government offices, there should be no hesitation in being nationalist,” said Lahoti.

The orders have created a scope for more controversies at the municipal corporation. The order has also raised concerns for employees as it also comes with time adherence. The national anthem will commence playing sharp at 9:50 AM, after which the bio-metric attendance system will not accept entry for the day. Attending the 5:50 PM recital of Vande Mataram will also be compulsory before logging out.

The schedule will be followed at the municipal corporation headquarters and all eight zone offices across the city. In order to have synchronized speakers, a central music system has been installed at all galleries and rooms on the JMC campus. “The officials have been told that in case they are in the corridors or a meeting, they have to keep the task aside and stand in respect,” said a senior JMC official.

On Monday, the mayor also decided on the versions of the two songs to be played.