First edition of Open Art Gallery starts at Kala Ghoda, Aditya Thackeray to visit

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray will visit the Talent Street for Artists at the first edition of Open Art Gallery at Kala Ghoda on Sunday evening along with some renowned artists.

The open art gallery at Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai which was closed a month after it was started last year, reopened today at 9 am. However, this time, the art gallery has a number attractions that will keep visitors busy.

“There are a total 21 stalls where visitors will get something new,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of A ward (CST, Colaba and Churchgate).

He added that cartoons of Vikas Sabnis will be another attraction at the open art gallery.

From this Sunday, the open art gallery will be open from 9 am to 7 pm every Sunday. “Every week, visitors will get something new and different,” said Dighavkar. Pottery painting from Dharavi will also be part of the first Sunday.

The BMC had started the art gallery in October last year. However, it was closed due to poor response. This time, the civic body has come up with fresh ideas and promotion techniques in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

AL Jadhav, Additional Municipal Commissioner of City said that this platform will be available for budding as well as struggling artists who don't get the opportunity to showcase their talent.