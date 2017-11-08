Fake news alert! Jet Airways issues statement trashing viral ad on Indigo row

A Jet Airways ad taking a dig at Indigo for the recent manhandling incident has gone viral in social media and since the netizens couldn't keep calm.

The online ad which says, "We beat our competition not you," has attracted quite a lot of attention at a time when Indigo has been at the centre of controversy after their ground staff assaulted a passenger at Delhi airport.

Now that is called creativity, I am taking jet airways from now on. #goindigo go away pic.twitter.com/Xpw8OZQ5ec — Maj Rajesh Mishra,SM (@rajeshmishraub) November 8, 2017

Received this on whatsapp. If this advt has actually been issued by @jetairways, then it deserves an applause! #ShameOnIndigo CC @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/zXA2rzypZN — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) November 8, 2017

Jet Airways new Marketing Strategy launched to attract dishearten #Indigo passengers after the incident of their Staff manhandling passengers. pic.twitter.com/OYbwkm0in4 — ∱⊍ℕκλβαβα (@nillkool) November 8, 2017

However, the Jet Airways on Wednesday issued a statement saying they have not created the ad.

"Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline," Jet Airways issued a statement on Twitter.

"The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste," it further added.

Earlier, ground staff of IndiGo Airlines were caught on camera assaulting a senior citizen on the tarmac of Delhi Airport.

The incident that took place on October 15 came to limelight after the 80-second long video clip surfaced online. The footage shows that staff and the passenger, who has now been identified as Rajiv Katyal, arguing over Katyal boarding the bus on the tarmac.