Edu institutes plan to start peer mentoring

Two days after 24-year-old Arjun Bhardwaj uploaded a live video on Facebook before jumping to death, discussions on the need for a peer support system and monitoring signs of depression from social media activity are doing the rounds.

While structural steps like having a professional counsellor on board in educational institutions is the most obvious remedial measure to tackle depression amongst teenagers; educationists and parents have expressed the need to have stronger peer support systems that can help spot the symptoms of depression on the basis of one's social media activity.

"The suicide is extremely shocking considering that even the youth's parents could not read the signs even as they spoke to him minutes before he jumped off the hotel room. While we have a trained counsellors in colleges, students sometimes find it difficult to reach for help due to the taboo and the fear of being judged by someone not their age. From the upcoming academic year, we have decided to have a peer mentoring system wherein the senior students would be in constant touch with the juniors to try and address their issues. These mentors would be trained by mental health professionals, and students would find it easier to take their issues to someone their age," said Rajpal Hande, Principal, Mithibai College.

Parents said that with children being glued to social networking sites these days, there is a need to look at their social media activity to pick up early symptoms of depression. "Most children these days express themselves very openly on social media — something that fails to happen with parents and elders. The statuses they update, photos they upload etc. determine what they are thinking and what mood they are in. While parents should not constantly monitor, they should have an idea about their child's social media activity," said Ruhi Kamra, a parent from Mumbai.

Adrija Sen, founder of 'the circle', a peer forum started in Wilson College, Mumbai two years ago, said that peer groups play a very important role in tackling issues that teenagers face. "Students open up to their peers more easily and can discuss any issue under the sun with them. Having peer meetings helps them release their anxieties," added Sen.

Helpline numbers

Aasra – 91-22-27546669; E-mail – aasrahelpline@yahoo.com; Address – 104, Sunrise Arcade Plot No. 100 Sector 16, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai 400709

Sumaitri – 011-23389090; E-mail- feelingsuicidal@sumaitri.net; Sumaitri Aradhana Hostel Complex No. 1 Bhagwan Das Lane, Bhagwan Das Road, New Delhi