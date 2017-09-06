DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates of Gauri Lankesh shooting, Venus Williams reaches US Open 2017 semis, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Gauri Lankesh shot dead: CM Siddaramaiah calls it 'assassination on democracy', journalists demand immediate probe

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an 'anti-establishment' publication. Read more here

2. PM Modi, Xi meet, talk peace on border after Doklam

India and China on Tuesday underlined the need for closer communication between their defence personnel while improving mutual political trust and cooperation to push ties forward along the "right track". Read more here

3. Centre all set to identify, deport Rohingya Muslims

Even as Rohingya Muslims move the Supreme Court (SC), the Centre stated emphatically on Tuesday that the community members were illegal immigrants, who needed to be identified and deported. Read more here

4. WATCH | US Open 2017: Venus Williams joins Sloane Stephens for all-American semis

The 37-year-old ninth seed, who has already played two grand slam finals this season, blossomed under pressure in a nail-biting third set to remain on course for her first major title since she won Wimbledon in 2008. Read more here

5. Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt biopic to Akshay Kumar's Gold: Here are the upcoming biopics to watch out for

What’s common between MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar, Neerja, Aligarh, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? Well, these are all examples of successful biopics that Bollywood has churned out in recent years. Read more here