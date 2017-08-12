DNA Morning Must Reads: Economic Survey warning, Pahlaj Nihalani ouster, Selectors to pick ODI squad for SL tour, and more

1. Economic Survey warning: Growth target difficult to meet, bullish on GST

All's not well on the fiscal side, says the second part of the Economic Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament on Friday. Read more here

2. In blockbuster move, Pahlaj Nihalani snipped out of CBFC

Pahlaj Nihalani was removed as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with immediate effect on Friday. Lyricist and adman Prasoon Joshi will be taking over as the next chairman of the film certification body. Read more here

3. Uttar Pradesh: 31 kids gasp to death in Gorakhpur

At least 31 children and infants, suffering from encephalitis, died in the last 48 hours at the state-run BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, as a private firm allegedly stopped oxygen supply over non-payment of dues. Read more here

4. Can selectors think beyond Dhoni, Yuvi for ODI series against Sri Lanka?

Even though the Sri Lankan team has failed to pose any serious challenge against the visiting Indian side in the ongoing Test series, skipper Virat Kohli has made it clear that he will not skip the upcoming One-Day International series. Read more here

5. It’s a British-Bollywood film: How Amy Jackson describes her indie movie

Of late, Amy Jackson has been extremely busy with her shoot schedule in the English capital. She’s working in an independent film called Boogieman and is very excited about it. Read more here