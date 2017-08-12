31 kids gasp to death in Gorakhpur

At least 31 children and infants, suffering from encephalitis, died in the last 48 hours at the state-run BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, as a private firm allegedly stopped oxygen supply over non-payment of dues.

The firm had last warned hospital authorities 11 days ago that it would stop the supply if the dues were not cleared. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur, his hometown, on Thursday but he was not informed about the crisis, sources said.

Twenty-three children died on Thursday and eight on Friday. Eleven deaths were reported from the hospital's neonatal ward, 10 from 100-bed encephalitis ward and seven from ICUs and emergency ward. All these special wards require 24-hour oxygen supply as only critical patients are admitted there.

The hospital's oxygen unit technician had informed the heads of all critical units on Thursday morning about low pressure of oxygen supply in the central pipeline. But hospital authorities did not make any alternative arrangement, said sources.

When the situation became alarming on Thursday evening, panic-stricken authorities ordered 100 oxygen cylinders from other suppliers and 50 from neighbouring Faizabad. About 160 cylinders are required daily to maintain oxygen supply in the hospital. But other companies such as Balaji, Mayur and Modi refused to supply oxygen cylinders on credit. This further worsened the situation.

BRD Medical College is the largest hospital in Gorakhpur that had been Adityanath's Parliamentary constituency for years. The shocking deaths have come amid the BJP government's claims of having improved healthcare in the state.

The Opposition was quick to attack the government. "If 31 deaths are reported from the Chief Minister's hometown, one can understand what improvement the BJP government has brought in providing medical facilities to critical patients," said Samajwadi Party leader and former health minister Ahmed Hasan.

UP Congress President Raj Babbar said, "The deaths show the insensitivity of the state government." Former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded Rs 20 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Gorakhpur has over the years seen thousands of deaths due to encephalitis, a sudden onset inflammation of the brain.

The state government denied that the 31 deaths were due to any cut in oxygen supply. "Media reports are far from true. No deaths were reported due to short supply of oxygen. Media is spreading misinformation," a government spokesperson said.

BJP MP from Bansgaon, Kamlesh Paswan, who rushed to the hospital, confirmed 31 deaths. Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela initially confirmed the toll but later clarified that 31 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. "It is a matter of probe and medical examination whether or not these deaths occurred due to any cut in supply of oxygen," said the DM.

UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "The deaths of children are very unfortunate. If any lapse has been there and if anyone is found guilty he will be made accountable." A magisterial enquiry has been ordered to find the exact reasons leading to the deaths.

However, a Union Home Ministry official said that 21 children died due to liquid oxygen supply shortage. "As per the Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in last 36 hours. Senior officers are on the spot. Exact cause is being verified by civil administration," the official said.