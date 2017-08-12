In blockbuster move, Pahlaj Nihalani snipped out of CBFC

Pahlaj Nihalani was removed as the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with immediate effect on Friday. Lyricist and adman Prasoon Joshi will be taking over as the next chairman of the film certification body. The government also reconstituted the 23-member CBFC board reducing its existing staff strength of 17 to 12.

Nihalani had less than six months left in CBFC, with his term slated to get over in January 2018. "Nihalani's decisions of imposing arbitrary cuts in films had not only become a matter of concern for filmmakers, but also an embarrassment for the ministry," a senior official said, adding that the government was waiting for the Parliament session to get over before announcing the decision.

The former film producer had ran into several controversies during his tenure as CBFC chairman. In 2015, he edited the duration of kissing scenes in the James Bond franchise Spectre.

Later, the CBFC, under Nihalani's chairmanship, suggested deletion of seemingly innocuous words such as Punjab, Jalandhar, Amritsar, election, MP, Party and MLA in the film Udta Punjab.

Recently, he had also blocked the award winning film Lipstick Under My Burkha calling it 'lady-oriented'. He had suggested cutting off the word 'intercourse' in the recently-released Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Nihalani was the creative force behind the BJP's campaign video, 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' in the run up to the 2014 general elections.

The government has reconstituted the CBFC board under the existing Cinematograph Act. Actor Vidya Balan, director and producer Vivek Agnihotri, Tamil film actor Gautami Tadimalla, Hindi language author Narendra Kohli, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih of the Shillong Chamber Choir and director of National School of Drama, Waman Kendre, are some of the new names which have been inducted into the new CBFC board.

The government has also framed a draft Cinematograph Bill for the revamp of CBFC, that will replace the existing Cinematograph Act of 1952. The Bill, on which consultations are on, has inculcated some of the Shyam Benegal committee's recommendations.