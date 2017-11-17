Complete Aadhaar seeding in banks by Dec 31 urges Haryana chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary D S Dhesi on Friday urged banks and Lead Bank Managers to complete the Aadhaar seeding in all bank accounts by December 31.

Dhesi was speaking as a chief guest in the 142nd State Level Bankers s Committee meeting, held on Friday.

He said that the state has achieved three major milestones--that is become a kerosene free state, first State to become Open Defecation Free and to distribute Public Distribution System (PDS) through Point of Sale (PoS) machines.

Dhesi said that ten clusters have been identified by Industries Department to boost the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state for which bankers have to play a major role.

Speaking on this occasion, Executive Director, Punjab National Bank, New Delhi, Sunil Mehta said that under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 6,52,468 farmers in the State have been covered by banks for crop insurance for Kharif 2017 and Rabi season 2017-18.

"The Commercial Banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) opened 145 new branches during review period thus raising the total number of branches to 4708. Apart from this, the total deposits of Commercial Banks and RRBs increased to Rs 3,19,469 crore as on September 2017 from Rs 2,62,083 crore as on September 2016 thus showing an increase of Rs 57,386 crore," Sharan said, as per the release.