CM to launch Deendayal Rasoi Yojana in 49 districts of MP

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana at Gwalior this evening.

Madhya Pradesh is all set to join the league of those states which have launched populist subsidised meal scheme for poor with the opening of canteens that provides wholesome food at Rs 5 under the Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana.

This scheme, named after the BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, is being launched in 49 districts across the state this evening.

"Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana at Gwalior this evening. In the first phase, the scheme is being launched at 49 district headquarters simultaneously between 6-7 pm," Urban Development Minister Maya Singh said today.

She said the scheme would be launched in Bhind and Umaria districts later due to the by-poll scheduled there on April 9.

"Deendayal Rasoi Yojana will be implemented in at least one place in every district. More than one centre would be set up in big cities in accordance to local needs," she added.

Minister said that cheap, good quality, nutritious and delicious food would made be available under the scheme.

"Anyone can have a wholesome meal at Rs 5 which includes four chapatis, one vegetable curry and Dal every day between 11 am to 3 pm. The arrangement would cater to at least 2000 persons every day," she said.

Singh said that the district Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee would monitor this arrangement.

The wheat and rice would be made available at these canteens at Rs one each through fair price shops. Local municipal bodies will make the water and electricity available free-of-cost, minister informed.

The funds for setting up these centres would be made available under Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Scheme.

