Centre, Election Commission to unveil major poll reforms

The Central government, in consultation with the Election Commission, has unveiled major electoral reforms making it mandatory for the candidates contesting polls to reveal more details, including whether they held positions of “office of profit” or were at any point in time declared “bankrupt”. Also, candidates have to reveal whether they are under allegiance or adherence to any foreign country.

The move — coming in the backdrop of the debate over ‘office of profit’ that eventually resulted in the disqualification of some candidates in some cases — is seen as a significant amendment to the existing rules. And keeping pace with the virtual world, candidates now need to inform the Election Commission about their social media accounts, too.

The Ministry of Law and Justice this week issued a notification confirming that the Centre after consulting the Election Commission made various rules and effected amendments in the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. “These rules may be called the Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules, 2017,” the notification stated.

As per the new rules, political leaders contesting polls will now have to reveal whether they had or are currently holding any ‘office of profit’ under the Government of India or a state government. If yes, then the candidate will have to give the entire background details about the same.