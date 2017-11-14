Caught on camera: Telangana cop gets massage from woman home guard, suspended after video goes viral

In big embarrassment for Telangana Police, an assistant sub-inspector of the Armed Reserve Police Force was caught on camera for getting massage done by a woman home guard.

The 36-second video that has gone viral was also tweeted by news agency ANI. Though, the DNA can't independently verify it, the clip has been shown on various news channels across Telangana.

#WATCH: An Assistant Sub-Inspector gets massage done by a woman home guard in #Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal. (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/B0s0cskKlk — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The accused identified as Mohd Hasan has been suspended by the officials. Though no official statement was released from the state police, a report in HT said that the incident did happen at the Jogulamba Gadwal police headquarters.

The uniformed female home guard is seen massaging the back of the accused while he is lying on a cot.

This is not the first time that Telangana police has found itself on sticky wicket. Earlier on November 4, similar incident was reported from Hyderabad. S Lingaiah of the Saroornagar police station, the accused in the Hyderabad incident, was transferred to the police headquarters after the official inquiry.