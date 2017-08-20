BJP President Amit Shah eats lunch at tribal party worker's house in Madhya Pradesh

Amit Shah visits Madhya Pradesh as a part of 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen and expand the party's support and reach ahead of 2019 general elections.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday, had lunch at the residence of a tribal worker of the party here as part of the BJP's outreach programme to strengthen the bond with the socially-oppressed classes.

Shah, flanked by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief Nandkumar Chauhan, ate 'daal-baati', 'kadi-chaval' and sweets at Kamal Singh Uike's house in Sevania-Gaud area of the state capital.

The tribal worker's family was busy since morning to prepare the food for the special guest. Shah, who was on a three-day visit of Madhya Pradesh since Friday, has earlier had meals at the residences of socially-oppressed party workers in other states as well.

The BJP is committed to development and the states where it has formed governments have seen fast-paced growth, Shah said on Friday and cited the examples of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which were earlier called 'BIMARU' (laggards).

The NDA government has given over Rs 5 lakh crore to Madhya Pradesh for different schemes, Shah had said. In the last three years, the Modi government has launched 106 schemes for welfare of the poor and other disadvantaged sections of the society, he earlier said. Shah's visit to MP is part of the BJP chief's 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen and expand the party's support base ahead of the 2019 general elections. The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is in power for over a decade, are due in end-2018.