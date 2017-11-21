Bihar: Five of orchestra party electrocuted while performing

Five persons, including two women, of an orchestra party were electrocuted while two others suffered burn injuries while performing in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, police said.

All the seven members of the orchestra party, hailing from West Bengal, were performing on a moving tractor trolley at Kalyanpur village when they came in contact with a high-tension wire. Four of them died on the spot while another person succumbed later during treatment at a hospital, Hathua Sub-Divisional Police Officer Imtiaz Ali said. The two other injured are being treated at the hospital in Bhore.