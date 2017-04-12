BIEAP.gov.in Inter Result 2017: AP Board 12th Intermediate Result 2017 likely to be declared tomorrow on results.cgg.gov.in & manabadi.com

The long wait of students will be finally over! The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be publishing AP Intermediate results 2017 on Thursday. It will be available on the websites results.cgg.gov.in. and manabadi.com.

The 1st year examination were conducted from March 1 to March 17, while 2nd year inter examinations were held from March 2 to March 18, 2017. Results for both the years will be available tomorrow at around 12 PM according to official notification.

Candidates who appeared for groups such as M.PC, Bi.P.C, M.E.C, C.E.C, H.E.C and other groups can check the results on Thursday.

Steps to check APPSC Group 2 services exam 2017 results:

Log on to results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com

or On homepage click on Intermediate Results 2017

You have to give the required details

Check your result

Students can take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) Inter examination:

Around 7,23, 099 students students appeared for the examination in the state. The exam result announcement will be attended by state HRD Minister.

Best of luck!