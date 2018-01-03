Bhima Koregaon violence: Maratha outfit to hold meeting with Dalit leaders to bring peace

A Maratha outfit on Wednesday said it will hold a joint meeting with Dalit leaders to ensure peaceful relations between two communities.

Leaders of 'Sakal Maratha Kranti Morcha' said the meeting will send a positive message.

"We will be contacting dalit leaders and soon we will hold a joint meeting to send a positive message. We want to secure peaceful relations between two communities and we are hopeful that peace will prevail in the state," Shantaram Kunjir, convener of the organisation, said.

The organisation has also sought stern action against those who are responsible for the violence at Bhima Koregaon.

"There are some anti social elements who are trying to create rift between two communities. We are demanding police to take stern action against such elements," Kunjir said.

He also demanded a Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of Rahul Phatangale who was killed in the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

"The investigating agencies should immediately identify Rahul's killer and strictest punishment should be given to them. The state government should pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to next to kin of Rahul. The government should also pay for the damages of the vehicles," Kunjir said.

"We also seek action against those who indulged in rioting and caused heavy losses to the locals in Bhima- Koregaon. Damages should be paid to those who suffered losses," he said.

The violence erupted when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.

Right-wing groups have been blamed for the clashes.

