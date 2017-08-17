As India turns 70, Vasundhara Raje rises for evil free new Raj

Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, Raje vowed to create a ‘new Rajasthan’ that would provide employment to all and would be free of corruption, casteism, foeticide, illiteracy and poverty.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje has set the agenda for coming times; development and ending of social evil are the priorities of the state. She called on all sections of the society, especially the youth to come forward and fulfil the development agenda that is being pursued in the state.

Speaking on the occasion of Independence Day, Raje vowed to create a ‘new Rajasthan’ that would provide employment to all and would be free of corruption, casteism, foeticide, illiteracy and poverty. To achieve this she sought the support of all sections of the society.

Raje said that the development efforts in Rajasthan are the results of the leadership and mandate set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the family of seven crore Rajasthanis are working under the leadership of the Prime Minister to scale new heights.

Elaborating on the meaning of Independence, Raje said it is an environment that provides equal opportunities and rights. She said Independence in its true forms can be achieved only when there is no discrimination in the society on economic, social and political basis.

Raje laid strong emphasis on cleanliness and linked it to religious sentiments. “Lakshmi comes only where there is cleanliness,” she said

In her address the chief minister said true respect can be paid to the martyrs only if all sections of the society including backwards , Dalit, women, poor and farmers are given equal opportunity to excel.

Raje was all praise for the efforts made by the state in the field of education, employment and social justice. “Our policies and schemes are being lauded by the world. This is the reason we are moving to create a prosperous, self respecting, new Rajasthan,” said Raje

Making facilities and oppotunities more accessible to the weaker sections, Raje announced a helpline that would support the common man and end his woes at the government office counters. A ‘Rajasthan Sampark Helpline’ was launched by the chief minister. The helpline can be accessed by dialing 181 and here the public can register its grievances related to road, power, water, documents and certificates.

The earlier version of the portal required the complainant to have access to internet or smart phone to be able to register and track his complaint. The new portal moves beyond this version and registers complaints simply by dialing 181, thereby expanding its reach.

The chief minister announced a scheme to disburse low-interest loans worth Rs. 200 crore to women associated with cooperative committees. It is believed that about 3.5 lakh women would benefit. Also, special bonus was announced for women milk-producer cooperatives.

Loans with low interest rates of 2 percent were announced to promote crop storage storage for farmers at cooperative godowns. Raje said that farmers having long overdue loans to land development banks would be given one-time 50 percent relaxation on interest amount.

The time limit for applying for an agricultural electricity connection on the land owned by a martyer’s family was annulled. She also declared to construct 96 warehouses having a storage capacity of 100 metric tonnes for village cooperatives under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The CM also scaled up the implementation of Annapurna Rasoi Yojana, a scheme for supply of cooked food at minimum rates, to all urban localities in the state. She further said that Rs 1200 crore would be spent for the construction of 2000 cement concrete roads and missing link roads from November 2017.

Raje said the state had been successful in providing 11 lakh people with employment. She called upon the youth to make efforts with positive thinking, dedication and diligence so that the state retained its number one position