ABVP triumphs in varsities’ polls

Results for students’ union elections were declared at universities and affiliated colleges across the state. It had been for the first time that the results have been declared within a week of the universities going to polls, as for the institutes of Udaipur region the polling and result declaration took place on the same day. Polling for the student union elections were held across the state on August 28, the process was postponed at Udaipur in consideration of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The day of ballot counting largely remains peaceful across the state with a few exceptions. At evening police had to resort to use of light force at Sukhadia University as hundreds of jubilant students attempted to enter the university campus after the victory of their candidate.

The process of ballot counting commenced at universities across the state soon as voting ended at colleges of Udaipur region around 1 pm. As results kept flowing till late night, the student wing ideologically associated with ruling BJP had secured the post of president at six universities of the state. The student wing of Congress - National Students Union of India (NSUI) - had won seats of president at two universities, while independents proved their mettle at the prestigious seat of student union president at Rajasthan University and MDS University, Ajmer.

The ABVP despite with ideological ties with ruling party was at a slight advantage on Apex seats, however, the Vidhyarthi Parishad officials claimed of sweeping support at affiliated colleges.

“We had contested elections at 10 universities and 180 affiliated colleges, out of which we won president seats at six universities and 145 colleges,” claimed Naresh Paliwal, state office secretary of ABVP. “Overall our 470 candidates have emerged victorious in the results,” he added. As for the regional trends, NSUI clean swept elections at JNVU of Jodhpur. Here it was also an individual victory for the president elect, Kanta Gwala who was disqualified from contesting the elections by a recent government circular and had been able to contest after interim relief extended by the high court. At MDS University, Ajmer the independent candidate won the president’s seat with a margin of 213 votes, while at Rajasthan University it was a defeat for ABVP as its rebel Pawan Yadav won as president.