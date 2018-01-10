Abide by J&K and Indian Constitution: Mehbooba Mufti’s stern message to separatists

In a stern message to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K),and Pakistan, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that no other country but India will step up for the people of J&K.

Mufti, in her address to the J&K assembly on January 10, 2018, praised the unity of India. She said, “Hum J&K constitution ko, mulk ki constitution ko nahi maante, to kis ko maante hain? Fir aapko milne waala kya hai?Kahan se milega? Mai aaj record pe ye baat laana chahti hun-J&K ke jo bhi log hain- jo milne waala hai isi mulk se milega aur kahin se kuch nahi milega."

(If we don’t follow the Jammu and Kashmir constitution, the country’s constitution, then what will we follow? What will you get? From where? Today on record I want to say, J&K’s people, whatever they get, they will get from the nation from nowhere else.)

She further said ,"Ek jo political issue hai, usko religious issue ki tarah hijack na kiya jaaye. Mulq mein kya ho raha hai, kya nahin ho raha hai, magar hamari alliance mein harmony hai. Itna accha lagta hai jab subah mandir ki ghanti, uske baad azaan or din ko gurbani sunti hun.”

("A political issue has been hijacked like a religious one. Whatever happens or doesn’t in the nation, there’s harmony in our alliance. I feel so good when I hear the temple’s bell, then azaan (from a mosque) and then gurbani from a gurudwara) later in the day.”)

Earlier, Opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council alleging failure on the part of the state government in stopping civilian killings and human rights violations in Kashmir.

Some agitated opposition members rushed to the Well of the Council and anti-government sloganeering disrupted the proceedings.

As the upper house of the state legislature met for the day, NC and Congress members led by Ghulam Nabi Monga and Sajjad Kitchloo were up on their feet shouting slogans against the PDP-BJP coalition over its alleged failure to stop the killing of "innocents".

Many opposition members trooped into the Well of the House demanding a statement from the government over the killing of a youth in south Kashmir yesterday.

They expressed anger over the death of a 20-year-old man allegedly in firing by security forces following the killing of a militant in Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had yesterday expressed deep anguish over the killing of Khalid Hussain Dar of Redwani Payeen and directed the district administration to conduct a probe into the reasons behind the incident.

After raising slogans for nearly half-an-hour, the entire opposition staged a walkout despite repeated assurances by the Speaker that the government had already ordered a probe.

The watch and ward staff tried to restrain the protesting opposition members even as the ruckus disrupted proceedings.One of the opposition members went to the Well of the House, tore a paper and threw the bits up in the air towards the Well of the House.

With inputs from PTI and ANI