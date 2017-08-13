Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Have you met Porgs and the Praetorian Guard?

Director Rian Johnson is bringing new characters to be part of the Skywalker saga.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is not only introducing new characters in the form on Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, it is also making additions in the form of new alien creatures of the fictional galaxy and new guards of Supreme leader Snoke.

According to reports in Entertainment Weekly, director Rian Johnson found the Irish island of Skellig Michael, which stands for the planet Ach-To, home of Jedi Temple, full of puffins and that inspired him to create Porgs.

Porgs are penguin-like wide-eyed creatures. They are furry and have flapping wings. EW got their images and by the looks of it, Chewbacca who is accompanying Rey now, is not very happy with them aboard Millennium Falcon.

The Caretakers are the other alien forms that are natives of Ach-To. They are all female and they look like nuns who take care of the planet. They talk to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in what Johnson describes as 'a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk.'

“They’re these big matronly creatures, but they have these little skinny little bird feet. They were really fun to work with on set,” says Johnson.

The Caretakers keep up the structure of the island and are reportedly not fond of the Jedi. They’re not thrilled to have him hanging around. Johnson told the magazine that they 'tolerate' his presence.

Over to the dark side, Supreme leader Snoke, played by Andy Serkis with amazing motion capture skill, has a new set of soldiers to take care of him.

Possibly the advanced version of crimson clad The Emperor's guards we saw in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the Praetorian Guard are Samurai like fighters inspired by the real life elite special guards who protected ancient Roman emperors.

"The Praetorians, my brief to (costume designer) Michael Kaplan was that those guys have to be more like the samurai. They have to be built to move, and you have to believe that they could step forward and engage if they have to. They have to seem dangerous,” Johnson told the magazine.

Armed with cuteness and danger in one go, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to release on December 15.