New images trickle down from the sets of 'Deadpool 2'

Josh Brolin's 'Cable' chills with little Deadpool on Vancouver sets of the sequel.

Cable has officially arrived on the sets of Deadpool 2 and he looks ridiculously big.

Ryan Reynolds, who portrays the role of the mercenary Deadpool, continued his teases with a photo of Josh Brolin, playing Cable, on set, chilling with a little version of Deadpool.

He captioned the snap, "The camera really does add 10 pounds," adding, "Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight."

Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight. pic.twitter.com/Thru3iS48w — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Later, Reynolds posted a picture with the members of Vancouver Police Department.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

The production has already started on the highly anticipated follow-up.

Reynolds and Brolin have been sharing photos of their preparation for the film and looks at new characters, such as last week when the Merc with a Mouth actor shared the first official look at actress Zazie Beetz as Domino.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to hit screens on June 1, 2018.