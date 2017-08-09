Essel Group 90 years
Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Cable, Zazie Beetz,

New images trickle down from the sets of 'Deadpool 2'

Josh Brolin with a fan on the Vancouver sets of 'Deadpool 2'
Wed, 9 Aug 2017-12:55pm , ANI

Josh Brolin's 'Cable' chills with little Deadpool on Vancouver sets of the sequel.

Cable has officially arrived on the sets of Deadpool 2 and he looks ridiculously big.

Ryan Reynolds, who portrays the role of the mercenary Deadpool, continued his teases with a photo of Josh Brolin, playing Cable, on set, chilling with a little version of Deadpool.

He captioned the snap, "The camera really does add 10 pounds," adding, "Josh Brolin and I love to just hang out and chat between takes. He calls me his lil' Shake Weight."

Later, Reynolds posted a picture with the members of Vancouver Police Department.

The production has already started on the highly anticipated follow-up.

Reynolds and Brolin have been sharing photos of their preparation for the film and looks at new characters, such as last week when the Merc with a Mouth actor shared the first official look at actress Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to hit screens on June 1, 2018.

 
