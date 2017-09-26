Heard this? Rajinikanth's 2.0 co-star Amy Jackson will play Saturn Girl on Supergirl season 3

Amy Jackson says she is over the moon

Rajinikanth's 2.0 co-star Amy Jackson has found her Ticket to Hollywood as the superhero show, 'Supergirl' on an American channel gets a Bollywood twist.

On cloud nine, Amy Jackson broke the big news on Twitter saying, "Finally! so now you know what I have been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks."

FINALLY! So now you know what I've been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks #SuperGirl new recruit #SaturnGirl — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) September 25, 2017

Over the moon #SaturnGirl | supergirlcw new recruit https://t.co/GyPJNYHBRq — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) September 26, 2017

The British-born Bollywood actress will make her debut in season 3 as Saturn Girl aka Imra Adreen, a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl battle one of her biggest threats. In the comics, Saturn Girl is a member of the Legion of Superheroes, a 31st-century superhero team tied to Superboy.

Amy Jackson begun her career as a model and since then established herself as one of India's leading ladies in Bollywood as well as down south.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' a sequel to 2010 hit 'Robot' which will release next year.

Season 3 of 'Supergirl' starts on October 9.

(With inputs from ANI)