Gal Gadot confirms Brett Ratner's ouster from 'Wonder Woman 2'

Reportedly, Gadot had refused to sign for the sequel if Ratner to be involved in any capacity.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has officially confirmed that embattled director-producer Brett Ratner is no longer involved with the making of the sequel of Warner Bros Summer hit of this year.

Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment by many women including actresses Olivia Munn and Ellen Page. Gadot had reportedly refused to sign up for the sequel if Ratner was to be attached to the movie in any manner.

According to the reports, Gadot did not want the successful franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct.

While promoting her upcoming movie, Justice League, Gadot revealed on the Today Show that the other producers, the studio and people involved with the movie echoed her sentiments. "So everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say because it was already done before this article came out," she added.

WATCH: Gal Gadot responds to report she didn’t want to work with Brett Ratner, who has faced sexual harassment allegations, on next installment of Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/rBuSH2CE2Z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 15, 2017

An insider had told Page Six, "She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man - accused of sexual misconduct against women."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman sequel will bow in on November 1, 2019.