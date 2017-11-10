'These stories are true': Full text of Louis CK's statement responding to allegations of sexual harassment

He added that being in a question of power, it's not a question that he should have asked

On Friday, comedian Louis C.K. reacted to the claims of sexual misconduct and said that he had taken advantage of the fact that he was ‘admired’ and that he was ‘remorseful of his actions’. He also added he had never showed a woman my d*** without asking first, adding that when is one is in a position of power, one shouldn’t ask them that question.

Read his full statement below:

I want to address the stories told to The New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not.

These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d*** without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d*** isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.

I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.

I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it.

There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.

I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work.

The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them. I’d be remiss to exclude the hurt that I’ve brought on people who I work with and have worked with who’s professional and personal lives have been impacted by all of this, including projects currently in production: the cast and crew of Better Things, Baskets, The Cops, One Mississippi, and I Love You Daddy. I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused. I’ve brought anguish and hardship to the people at FX who have given me so much The Orchard who took a chance on my movie. and every other entity that has bet on me through the years.

I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.

I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.

Thank you for reading.

The release of the comedian Louis C.K.'s film "I Love You Daddy" was scrapped on Friday and Netflix Inc canceled a planned special with the comedian following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of 'I Love You, Daddy'," movie distributor The Orchard said in an emailed statement.

Five women detailed sexual misconduct allegations against the Emmy-winning comedian in a New York Times report published on Thursday, including three women who said he had masturbated in front of them.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the accusations.

Netflix said in an emailed statement that the allegations were "disturbing."

"Louis's unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned,” the statement added.

C.K.'s representatives did not immediately return a request for comment on the decisions to drop the film and Netflix special. "I Love You Daddy" was due to open in U.S. movie theaters on Nov. 17.

In the New York Times article, C.K.'s publicist Lewis Kay said the comedian "is not going to answer any questions" from the publication. Kay said on Thursday that C.K. will issue a written statement in the next few days.

"I Love You Daddy," was written and directed by C.K. and he also appears in the film as the father of a 17-year-old girl who has a romance with a 68-year-old filmmaker.

Netflix shares fell 2 percent to $189.76.

C.K. is the latest celebrity in the entertainment business to be accused of sexual misconduct by people coming forward in the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.