CHECK OUT: Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara's latest pics define 'gal pal vibe'!

PeeCee, Sofia Vergara look like the ultimate gal pals in new stills

Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara are the new BFFs in town.

PeeCee is now in Los Angeles where she attended a dinner gala for cancer research and was joined by none other than the highest paid TV actress Sofia Vergara.

The Quantico star took to social media to send a sweet message to her pal Vergara the same night. She wrote, "You are always so much warmth and happiness @sofiavergara lovely to see you again #ladiaries."

Vergara was radiant in a floral strapless maxi dress, which she paired with peep-toed black and gold heels.

Meanwhile, Priyanka looked gorgeous in a yellow cold shoulder cotton dress with black checkered prints which she paired with black strappy heels.

In addition, both Sofia and Priyanka accessorised with David Webb jewellery.

Chopra and Vergara were joined by Elizabeth Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Mubina Rattonsey at the event.

She also shared a picture of the pretty ladies at the event on her official Instagram page.

"Happy girls r the prettiest. Congrats @thisisechambers. we adore u! @sofiavergara @mubinarattonsey @nazaninboniadi," she captioned the snap.

It should be noted that the actress will be next seen in two Hollywood projects - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake.