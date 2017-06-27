Brad Pitt denies dating rumours with Sienna Miller or Elle Macpherson

Brad Pitt is single and no surprises that rumours of romance being back in his life have started too. Recently an Australian magazine claimed that the 53 year old actor went on an intimate date with Elle Macpherson and the two were spotted cosying up in Hollywood. The magazine even reported that onlookers found them like any other couple, extremely intimate and into each other. But according to a Britsh Tabloid, Pitt's reps have denied such reports. According to Brad Pitt's manager, Brad and Elle never went on a date, in fact he is not in the country, when the so called date was reported"

Elle and Brad have known each other a long time now. The two first met on the sets of TV show, Friends when Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. And now following her split with husband Jeffrey Soffer, the rumours of her being with Brad Pitt have surfaced.

But this isn't the only dating rumour doing the rounds. Brad Pitt who has finally come to terms with his divorce with Angelina Jolie is being said to be seen on a date with Sienna Miller. a few months back. There were reports of the two being spotted at a dinner in April after premiere of the film, Lost City of Z.

But dating seems to be in pits for now.. as Brad Pitt is shooting down all rumours of dating and busy focussing on work.