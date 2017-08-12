Young and Free: Check out Priyanka Chopra's new collaboration with Will Sparks

'Young and Free,' Priyanka Chopra's new single in collaboration with Australian DJ Will Sparks dropped on Friday.

Amidst producing regional language films in India and shooting for her Hollywood projects, Priyanka Chopra has taken time out from her busy schedule to work on the song.

PeeCee also wrote the lyrics to the song and describing the experience said that she wrote it at a very precious time in her life.

According to a report in Billboard, Quantico star said, "These lyrics were born from a need for freedom, whatever that freedom may mean to each one of us. Being young and free is a state of mind that we all need to find in this crazy world to survive. What I love most about this track is the spontaneity from which it was born. While I was writing, Will was mixing the track into a roar of emotions and rebelliousness. It all came together in a true creative way. Will has taken the lyrics and given them life. This song reminded me of how much I love making music."

"Collaborating with Priyanka has taken it to a whole new level. Her message and incredible voice combined with my production style has created something unique," Sparks was quoted as saying by the magazine.

You can check out the track here