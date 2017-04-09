Where do people make this news up from? Arjun Rampal SHUTS DOWN rumors of assaulting a fan!

On Sunday morning, Arjun Rampal started trending on social media after news of him assaulting a fan at a Delhi pub went viral on the Internet.

According to ANI reports, Arjun got irritated with a fan when he pestered him for a photograph. Allegations are that Arjun Rampal was a guest DJ at a pub in a fivestar hotel when someone tried to take his photograph. Arjun got angry and snatched the camera and threw it hitting a youngster who was on the dance floor. The youngster suffered head injuries. Police have received a complaint from the victim and a case was registered against Rampal for the same.

Incident happened at 3.30 am, I don't know why Arjun Rampal threw camera at me.Police not cooperating at all: Shobhit,Victim pic.twitter.com/eFM6P5mXGn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017

After this was picked up by every news and media house, Arjun finally decided to break silence on the issue and released his statement via a tweet. He wrote, "Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan? Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone."