Where do people make this news up from? Arjun Rampal SHUTS DOWN rumors of assaulting a fan!

alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 9 Apr 2017-02:35pm , DNA webdesk

Arjun finally tweeted about the whole incident...

On Sunday morning, Arjun Rampal started trending on social media after news of him assaulting a fan at a Delhi pub went viral on the Internet.

According to ANI reports, Arjun got irritated with a fan when he pestered him for a photograph. Allegations are that Arjun Rampal was a guest DJ at a pub in a fivestar hotel when someone tried to take his photograph. Arjun got angry and snatched the camera and threw it hitting a youngster who was on the dance floor. The youngster suffered head injuries. Police have received a complaint from the victim and a case was registered against Rampal for the same.

After this was picked up by every news and media house, Arjun finally decided to break silence on the issue and released his statement via a tweet. He wrote, "Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan? Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone."

