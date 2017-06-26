Want to choreograph a song for Sanjay Bhansali: Shakti Mohan

Popular contemporary dancer Shakti Mohan says her dream is to choreograph songs featured in the films directed by National award winner Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shakti did a brief appearance in the title song of Farah Khan's "Tees Maar Khan", and she was seen shaking a leg in the song -"Aa Re Pritam Pyaare" from Akshay Kumar-starrer "Rowdy Rathore". She also co-assisted noted choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for "Kamli" song in Aamir Khan starrer "Dhoom 3".

"I am looking at doing choreography. I am doing shows with A R Rahman and International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Rocks, doing live shows I am getting into the choreography world which is new to me. I would love to choreograph a song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali... that's my dream. He met my sister once and told her how great dancer I am. I was overwhelmed to hear that," Shakti told

