Tiger Shroff just shared the FIRST LOOK of Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo' remake, CHECK PIC!

Just when we were talking about Sylvester Stallone's reaction and apprehension about the Indian remake of Rambo, Tiger Shroff shared the first look poster of the remake and boy! It looks quite impressive.

A lot of speculations have been rife since the news of Indian Rambo remake starring Tiger as the protagonist broke. Fans have been wondering whether Tiger is the right choice for it or not, especially when actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra too were in the running for the role, but the actor has left us impressed with the first look poster of the film.

Tiger took to his Instagram account and shared the poster, writing, "‪Grew up on this character, humbled and blessed to step into his shoes years later. #RamboRemake" along side.

The remake is to be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.

Earlier, Stallone had posted a still from the original movie that starred him as the protagonist, writing, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it ."