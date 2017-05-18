RIP Reema Lagoo: 7 Times the actress epitomised the role of a 'mother' in Bollywood!

The news of veteran actress Reema Lagoo's sudden demise came as a shock to many, especially those who've worked with her in the industry. Lagoo left for heavenly abode around 3:15 am, this morning at Kokilaben Hospital following a cardiac arrest.

The popular film and television actress has been known for portraying a mohter figure in a number of movies. She has acted in both Marathi and Hindi films.

Though her first major role in Hindi cinema came with the debut film of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, Qayamat Se Qayamat, she shot to fame after playing mother to Salman Khan in Rajshri Productions's Maine Pyar Kiya.

In her 38 years long career she worked with most of the big names like, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and others, but fans most noted her as Salman Khan's mom on screen.

Here's remembering her by taking a look at 5 of her memorable roles on screen:

1) Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Reema Lagoo played mother to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Renuka Shahane in the film that went on to become a blockbuster.

2) Maine Pyar Kiya: She played mother to Salman Khan aka Prem. Little did anyone know that she will be etched in the memories of fans as Salman's on screen mother and Salman will be akin to the name Prem in the coming years.

3) Hum Saath Saath Hain: Once again, she played mother to Salman Khan, along with Mohnish behl and Saif Ali Khan. This was probably the first time we saw her portrayed grey shades of a mother who becomes more biased towards her own son.

4) Yes Boss: Lagoo portrayed Shah Rukh Khan's on screen mother in this movie and she once again nailed it with her acting prowess. She later played SRK's mother once again in Kal Ho Na Ho!

5) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: She was seen playing the character of Kajol's mother in Karan Johar's directorial debut film that went on to become a rage. She brought to life the role of a concerned mother, who knows everything that;s there in her daughter's heart.

6) Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai: She played the character of a heartbroken mother, whose son is taken away from her after she nurtured him for 20 years. She played mother to Govinds.

7) Vaastav: She played Shanta, mother to a gangster Raghu portrayed by Sanjay Dutt. This is undoubtedly one of her most hard hitting performances, especially towards the climax.