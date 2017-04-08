Rapper Boosie Badazz to make movie debut in 'Glass Jaw'

Rapper Boosie Badazz is set to make his feature film debut with boxing movie "Glass Jaw".

The drama, produced by Steve Perry and Zeus Zamani, is currently shooting in Los Angeles, reported Variety.

Lee Kholafai plays the lead role in the film about a one-time boxing champion who goes to prison and loses everything, then experiences the trials and tribulations of redeeming his reputation.

Jeff Celentano is directing the movie from a script by Brandon Espy, Lee Kholafai, Korrina Rico, and Michael Testa.

The cast includes Korrina Rico, Jon Gries, Ashlee Macropoulos, Mark Rolston, Jaime Camil, Vernon Wells, and Steven Williams.

Badazz plays a boxing bettor and underground fight club operator with street smarts who wins money on Kholafai's character's fight.

