PM Narendra Modi calls up Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday!

One of the earliest calls Lata Mangeshkar got on her birthday was from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The two have been interacting off and on for some years now. Two years ago, the PM had invited Lataji for a huge function in Gujarat celebrating 50 years of the Nightingale’s beloved patriotic song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.'

Lata, known to be highly selective of her public appearances, agreed to attend the event. Modi, a die-hard fan of hers, had even invited her for his swearing-in ceremony. Says Lata, “I am proud to say I supported his leadership qualities. Full credit goes to the aam janta of India, the common man for bringing this amazing change of governance in the country. The country voted for change.”

She, however, denies any political aspirations. “I have absolutely no interest in politics. Mr Modi shows me a lot of respect. And I reciprocate his warmth. When he asked me to be part of a function celebrating the completion of 50 years of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,' I readily agreed. There was no politics in the event. I was there as an artiste. Since then we have been in touch on Twitter and in person. I was delighted to get a call from him on my birthday.”