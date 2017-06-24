Music industry makes me feel like a failure: Kate Nash

British singer Kate Nash has said the music industry makes musicians feel like they are failing.

The "Foundations" hitmaker has slammed how she was treated by some of the men in the music industry when she was 18-years-old and claimed they are not "thinking about the mental safety" of young artistes, reported Contactmusic.

"I look back on myself, and some of the ways I was being talked to, and not taken care of is appalling. I would never treat an 18-year-old girl the way some of the men in the industry were treating me ...

"The music industry makes every musician feel like they're failing. It's so much about putting women down. A lot of artistes are quite mentally fragile. That's part of being an artiste, I think, and I've had some horrible managers. I don't think they're thinking about the mental safety of a lot of young artistes," she said.

