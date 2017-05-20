Mira Rajput and baby Misha to do an ad together? Shahid Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on the matter

Speculations about Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput making her acting debut in a movie have been rife ever since the duo got married. However, Shahid had made it clear that Mira has no plans of making her Bollywood debut back then.

Now, soon after Shahid and Mira came together in an episode of Koffee With Karan 5, rumour mills got busy churning that Mira may be ready to consider acting after all. In, fact, recent reports suggested that Mira is all set to be seen with daughter Misha in an ad.

Now, in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Shahid was quizzed about the same and the actor clarified that he is not aware of any offers that Mira may have got as such. He also added that he hasn't stopped her from doing any projects that she would like to take up. "It’s not my decision what Mira does, it’s completely hers. I read something about Mira, so far Misha has not been offered any work and I am happy about that as she is just nine months old. As far as Mira is concerned, she will do what she feels like doing. I don’t need to interfere. She is her own person and takes her own decisions. Whatever she decides to do, I will be supportive and happy,” the actor was quoted as saying by the daily.

Looks like all those who've been excited at the prospects of seeing Mira and Misha on screen together may have to wait a little longer.