James Cameron making 20th anniversary documentary on 'Titanic'

Director James Cameron is revisiting his 1997 classic "Titanic".

The Oscar-winning director has joined hands with National Geographic for "Titanic: 20th Anniversary", a one-hour documentary special, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship's final hours accounted for," said Cameron in a statement

"I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy. But did I really get it right? Now, with National Geographic and with the latest research, science and technology, I'm going to reassess."

Set to premiere in December, the project will use new technology to analyse the important choices made during the production, go inside Cameron's personal journey while making the film, and follow the director and a team of experts to a Titanic exhibit at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

"Titanic", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, revolved around two young people who fall in love after meeting on the doomed ship that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean early morning on 15 April 1912.

The ship collided with an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)