It was inevitable that we would get here: 'My Little Pony' director Jayson Theisson

My Little Pony, the popular television show loved by adults and kids alike, is now coming to the big screen with MVP Entertainment releasing it in India on November 10, 2017. Director of the film Jayson Theisson revealed that right from the first time he worked on the series, he knew it would be a film one day. Well, that’s some futuristic vision indeed!

“From the beginning, the storytelling was so strong on the series, that I thought, someday, we could work our way up to making a story worthy of the big screen. So being able to do that now was huge. It felt like it was inevitable that we would get here eventually,” says the director Jayson Theisson.

The film is based on the fourth generation animated Hasbro TV series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and has created a niche for itself in the hearts of people across ages with its ability to tackle topics relevant to both adults and youngsters.