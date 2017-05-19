IS Bollywood ready for gender-neutral awards?

This year the MTV Movie & TV Awards created history by opting for gender-neutral performance categories. Emma Watson won Best Actor award for Beauty and the Beast, while Millie Bobby Brown took home the trophy for Best Actor in a TV show for i.

In her speech, Emma applauded the move saying, “To me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, and that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories”. The younger generation of actors seems to be keen on this idea. Like the raging debate on pay-disparity between actors and actresses that rocked Hollywood and trickled down to Bollywood, it’s only a matter of time that the question of gender-neutral awards finds its way to B-Town. We recently asked B-Town’s young actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra their thoughts on this very issue. The two actors took opposite sides.

FOR Ayushmann Khurrana

Art is about gender equality

“I may differ on this,” says Ayushmann, who supports merging the two categories and acknowledging actors for their work based on the genre of the movie. He adds. “It’s art. In art, there shouldn’t be any gender difference. It’s not sports. It’s not a game like tennis, which has different formats for men and women. In art, we always talk about gender equality. I think it’s fair to have gender-neutral awards.”

The grammar needs to change

The actor however, points, that the way films are made will need to change if we are to constitute such awards. “I think the grammar needs to change. Maybe our films need to change or we have to be less patriarchal. In that case, both (the actors and the actresses) are doing action, or both are dancing or singing. In acting too, there isn’t a Best Action Star, an actor is an actor.

AGAINST Parineeti Chopra

It’s fair to have separate categories

Parineeti feels that keeping in mind the kind of movies we make, it’s right to judge and award actors and actresses in separate categories. “My gut says that the tradition seems to be fair — of having male and female actor categories, because the kind of roles that we play are different, right? So the performances are always different. So when we are playing the same game...supposing all the actresses, then it’s easy for us to choose a winner out of that. Internationally, sometimes it may work, but in Bollywood films the hero is very different from the heroine. So, I don’t know how easy it is to choose one between the two.”

It’s just different!

Parineeti feels that it wouldn’t feel natural to club both actors and actresses in the same category. She points out, “From my own films if I take an example, I don’t think you can put Ajay Devgn and me in the same category when I am doing Golmaal. It’s not right or wrong, but somehow it just feels different. Yes, it’s art, but Bollywood films’ grammar is very different. I feel that they cannot be put in the same bracket. But I think in singing it can be applied. However, it’s not applicable to our films.”